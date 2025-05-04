End game UI and animation added

Ready Button UI in bot games polished

Finisher effects and Leader losing HP are now better synchronized

Leaders with active powers will automatically select their first unit by default

Leader powers that are active can no longer be unequipped

Healthbars now show for hidden units (Kevlar Vest, King Tut’s Mask, Hope Diamond)

Added an Abandon match button when disconnected from a game

Added bug report button in-game

Added back the original Juicy sound as part of the Default Announcer Pack (this pack will not have any winstreak related triggers)

Enemy Leader frames orientation have now been flipped

Training Arena UI button added to give gold

Training Arena UI tomes removed

Training Arena UI is now closed when clicking outside of the designated box