Featured Highlights
New Leader
End Game Animation
General
End game UI and animation added
Ready Button UI in bot games polished
Finisher effects and Leader losing HP are now better synchronized
Leaders with active powers will automatically select their first unit by default
Leader powers that are active can no longer be unequipped
Healthbars now show for hidden units (Kevlar Vest, King Tut’s Mask, Hope Diamond)
Added an Abandon match button when disconnected from a game
Added bug report button in-game
Added back the original Juicy sound as part of the Default Announcer Pack (this pack will not have any winstreak related triggers)
Enemy Leader frames orientation have now been flipped
Training Arena UI button added to give gold
Training Arena UI tomes removed
Training Arena UI is now closed when clicking outside of the designated box
Training Arena UI hero selection improved
Leaders
View all Leaders: https://relicarena.com/leaders
New Leader: Gandhi
Abraham Lincoln bug fixed that was causing the percentages to actually be lower than intended
Leonardo da Vinci fixed to be retroactive
Relics
View all Relics: https://relicarena.com/relics
King Tut’s Mask Sarcophagus fixed to actually go underground instead of sticking around
Mammoth Fossil Juicy Mammoths now are obscured by more dust visuals
Changed files in this update