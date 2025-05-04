 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18335076
  • New Leader

  • End Game Animation

General

  • End game UI and animation added

  • Ready Button UI in bot games polished

  • Finisher effects and Leader losing HP are now better synchronized

  • Leaders with active powers will automatically select their first unit by default

  • Leader powers that are active can no longer be unequipped

  • Healthbars now show for hidden units (Kevlar Vest, King Tut’s Mask, Hope Diamond)

  • Added an Abandon match button when disconnected from a game

  • Added bug report button in-game

  • Added back the original Juicy sound as part of the Default Announcer Pack (this pack will not have any winstreak related triggers)

  • Enemy Leader frames orientation have now been flipped

  • Training Arena UI button added to give gold

  • Training Arena UI tomes removed

  • Training Arena UI is now closed when clicking outside of the designated box

  • Training Arena UI hero selection improved

Leaders

  • New Leader: Gandhi

  • Abraham Lincoln bug fixed that was causing the percentages to actually be lower than intended

  • Leonardo da Vinci fixed to be retroactive

Relics

  • King Tut’s Mask Sarcophagus fixed to actually go underground instead of sticking around

  • Mammoth Fossil Juicy Mammoths now are obscured by more dust visuals

