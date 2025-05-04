Hey everyone!
Just pushed Update #20 and I'm super excited to share what's new! 🎮
📦 NEW LOOT BOX SYSTEM
I've added a sweet new drop box system for clothing items! You'll now randomly receive a mystery box every 20 minutes of playtime. What's inside? Could be anything from common threads to legendary fits!
👟 NEW SHOES
Step up your style game with some fresh kicks that just dropped in-game. More items coming tomorrow, so stay tuned!
Box Drop Rates:
-
Common Clothes Box: 80% chance
-
Epic Clothes Box: 15% chance
-
Legendary Clothes Box: 5% chance
-
Clothes Box Key: 1% chance
What items would you like to see added next? Drop your ideas in the comments!
-Victor
