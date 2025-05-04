 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18334992 Edited 4 May 2025 – 00:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Just pushed Update #20 and I'm super excited to share what's new! 🎮

📦 NEW LOOT BOX SYSTEM
I've added a sweet new drop box system for clothing items! You'll now randomly receive a mystery box every 20 minutes of playtime. What's inside? Could be anything from common threads to legendary fits!

👟 NEW SHOES
Step up your style game with some fresh kicks that just dropped in-game. More items coming tomorrow, so stay tuned!

Box Drop Rates:

  • Common Clothes Box: 80% chance

  • Epic Clothes Box: 15% chance

  • Legendary Clothes Box: 5% chance

  • Clothes Box Key: 1% chance

What items would you like to see added next? Drop your ideas in the comments!

-Victor

