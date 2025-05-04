 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18334962 Edited 4 May 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:
Fixed Grace's animation freeze during the ending cutscene.
Fixed wall clipping issue near the broken music box in Chapter 4.
Fixed repeated invalid message when using the empty wine bottle.
Removed invalid text triggered when returning to the past world in Chapter 3.
Fixed localization issues in the past world of Chapter 3.
Fixed potential incorrect scene loading in the past world of Chapter 3.
Fixed potential incorrect scene loading in Grian’s scene during the ending.
Fixed potential softlock issue when interacting with a box in Chapter 4.
Fixed possible wall clipping issue during Grace’s chase sequence.

Improvements:
Added a collision box to the tree stump at the end of Chapter 3.
Corrected various text errors.
Re-recorded Ella’s voice lines in the opening cutscene.

