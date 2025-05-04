 Skip to content

4 May 2025
  • Trilogy of Luck now must be unlocked by buying The Lucky Perk 5 times

  • 3 more super relics added

  • Faced mask got a buff

  • Heavy Handed perk added

  • Card swap potions now all flip the exchanged cards over

  • Prodigal son no longer resets on starter, just main hand

  • Memory leak on collections page fixed

  • Fixed a couple of buttons that were not listening to theme changed events

  • Made Vulture's Staff uncommon instead of rare

  • Fixed some glitches in the home page animations

  • "Select 1-1 cards" tooltip fixed on potions that affect cards

  • Speed Run Counting off during Tutorial

  • Tutorial oddities sorted and fixed

  • Fixed some Steam deck focus ordering issues

