-
Trilogy of Luck now must be unlocked by buying The Lucky Perk 5 times
-
3 more super relics added
-
Faced mask got a buff
-
Heavy Handed perk added
-
Card swap potions now all flip the exchanged cards over
-
Prodigal son no longer resets on starter, just main hand
-
Memory leak on collections page fixed
-
Fixed a couple of buttons that were not listening to theme changed events
-
Made Vulture's Staff uncommon instead of rare
-
Fixed some glitches in the home page animations
-
"Select 1-1 cards" tooltip fixed on potions that affect cards
-
Speed Run Counting off during Tutorial
-
Tutorial oddities sorted and fixed
-
Fixed some Steam deck focus ordering issues
Build 0.9.82 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Depot 3422701
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 3422702
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3422703
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update