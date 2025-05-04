Greetings Pilgrims;

First, I just wanted to thank everyone who has purchased the game, especially those leaving reviews. We don't have many reviews, but we have 100% positive ones, which fills me with joy. Thank you to everyone for their support, with or without a review.

There is an issue related to older saves from the demo and demo transitions into the full version.

I have made the game run as best I can for older saves, especially those from the February next fest. But there has been so much work done since then that it is hard. They still work, but a few issues are related to newer content and old saves.

As for the transition, the Steam cloud saves tried to copy your demo settings into your full version settings. I posted a solution on the forum, but uninstalling the demo and using manual load (not continuing the game) has fixed this issue for everyone.

Patch Notes

I fixed an issue with the deconstruction tool. The tool could get stuck. This was related to having it selected in the quick slots but then moving it to a different slot, taking it off your bar, or putting it into a machine. This should no longer be possible.

I added an auto-save feature. A few people highly requested this. I never planned for an auto-save; I assumed quick, manual, and copying saves would be best. I find it annoying when games auto-save at the wrong time. However, having a few people's games crash on them and having them lose 6 hours of time hurts my heart. So, I added an auto-save that will auto-save every 10 minutes (let me know if this seems too slow or fast).

I made several tweaks and optimizations to stop some players' crashes. These happen during long play sessions or in the late game. It is related to how much computation can be happening in a large mid-end game base full of colonists and several machines and facilities all working. I have added some optimizations and a few tweaks to lower calls. I wouldn't call it perfect, and I will continue to work on this aspect, but these changes should help.

I fixed an issue where when you teleport to base, it won't trigger air to refill correctly.

I fixed an issue where a player could leave from underwater to land and not have air begin to refill in a world past 50% terraforming (working atmosphere).

That does it for this small patch. I wanted to get some critical fixes based on reports and quickly add the autosave for players. I will continue to work on stability and issues if they come in, but once it settles down, I will switch to working on the first significant update that I hope to push live ASAP. I don't want to give a timeline yet as I haven't begun that work, and it would be foolish to guess, but feel free to join my discord, where I work very transparently and openly with my community.