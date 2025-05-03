Thank you for playing!
Just a quick update with various objects and icons changing color for a very good reason.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thank you for playing!
Just a quick update with various objects and icons changing color for a very good reason.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update