Added banners to games from Games menu.

Added known issues page.

Added new dialogue.

Added over 100 Bible verse links for interlinear Hebrew or Koine Greek study.

Archived TOPFUEL articles in JSA Website Backup. Copyrighted NRSVue verses changed to KJV public domain.

Cleaned JSA website backup screen with more dividers and no text overflow with horizontal scroll.

Egg Hunt Complete.

Fixed Art Credits button so it goes to the Art Credits screen instead of the Art JSA article.

Hid the Navigation Menu left side textbuttons on the main menu.

Updated changelog to feature patches for months of March 2025 and April 2025.

Lint Fixes

call loranenw from _call_loranenw changed to call lorannew on line 120095

call anonymous from _call_anonymous changed to call anonymousnew on line 97047

call papa from _call_papa changed to call papanew on line 90598