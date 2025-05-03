-
UI elements will hide themselves if the player is "under" them.
-
NPCs who will "enchant" your items now have an indicator above their head.
-
Add fourth save File if you want.
-
If you missed the hearts that the Crystal Elders gave you, they should spawn in the main hub room now.
Version 3.0.8.8 - Fourth File! And various QoL tweaks.
