 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18334824 Edited 3 May 2025 – 23:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • UI elements will hide themselves if the player is "under" them.

  • NPCs who will "enchant" your items now have an indicator above their head.

  • Add fourth save File if you want.

  • If you missed the hearts that the Crystal Elders gave you, they should spawn in the main hub room now.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1876851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link