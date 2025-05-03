 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18334759 Edited 4 May 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

There was a game crash when player tried to enter Jens' "Text Adventure Game".
This is now fixed.
I am very sory for the unpleasantries! Have fun playing!

