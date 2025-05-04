Developer Note

Thanks to everyone for playing Healed To Death and providing feedback. This build wouldn't happened without the feedback given by players. This patch is focusing on adding UI features that provide major quality of life updates to various players. It is also here to fix some major balancing issues between party members.

You can watch the video version of the patch notes here:



Build 1.1.0 Patch Notes

The User interface can now be moved and scaled to your liking

Accessible via the gameplay menu



Damage Meters have been added

Must be toggled on in the gameplay menu



You can now Banish Spells

Gain 1 banish for every 7 new spells bought and 1 every 5 levels



Comparison panels when equipping Gear has been added

Comparison panels when equipping NPC Spells has been added

Spell upgrades will show when you hover over Player Spells

Summoned Enemies will near appear under their parent caster in the Necroiary. This should allow you to more easily check what the adds in a boss fight do.

Using Move To Area will cause your party members to pause for 1 second before returning into an aggressive state

A unique visual effect has been given to the Cross at the Church to make it stand out more from the book

Buying a new spell text has been changed to 'Buy New Spells'

Slight adjustments to the second level of the tutorial have been made

Lowered the sound effect when your party wipes by 5dB

The armor type in the Armor Info Container has been shorted from 'Heavy Armor' To 'Heavy', 'Medium', 'Light'

Bug fixes

Fixed a couple issues where armor and npc spell info boxes where not correctly updating upon equipping and unequipping spells

Added missing text for the Forged Defence Spell in the Necroiary

Removed a source of the game crashing when exiting a level

Class Changes

With the creation of the damage meter I've been able to test the damage performance of the various classes and there are definitely some balancing issues in 1.0. As a result most classes and a number of spells have been adjusted.

The goal with these balance changes is not to make every class do the same dps. The goal with these balance changes is to fix the outliers and make each class a viable consideration when doing a run. This means letting high dps classes be a more specialised glass cannon while lower dps classes are more versatile and have high defenses.

The hope is that players will consider all armor types, ability skills and defenses when picking their party members over just what is just superior class damage wise.

Sniper

Snipers were a major outlier in the damage department. The goal with the nerfs is for them to remain the best physical damage dealer but also have the downside of doing little magical damage and being a glass cannon.

Increased cooldown on Snipe from 12 seconds to 15 seconds.

Crit chance reduced from 15% to 10%.

Reduced Hp from 4000 to 3500

Reduced Magic resistance from 15% to 10%

Magical Damage reduced to 50% 30%

Reaper

Reaper’s do very high damage and the defences are too high to justify it. The goal is to specialise them into being a melee magical damage dealer.

Physical damage reduced to 70% - 30%

Hp Reduced 5500, 4000

Gladiator

Having high defences and being able to use shield skills gives them a lot more versatility over other melee dps. Their damage is very high despite this advantage. The goal is to lean into their versatility more and hybridise their DPS more than it was previously.

Physical damage reduced to 120% to 105%

Magical damage increased to 70% to 85%

Fighter

Fighters are doing very well dps wise. The goal is to heavily push them towards being the physical damage specialist and maybe a little more fragile.

Magic damage reduced from 50% to 30%.

Magic Resistance reduced from 10% to 5%.

Berserkers

Berserker's Rage was completely broken and didn’t actually do anything. This led the Berserker to be a weak melee damage dealer. The ability was annoying to activate so it has been reworked into a new effect.

Berserker's Rage is now a permanent buff that will increase physical damage dealt based on the percentage of health missing.

This makes berserkers a lot more powerful so their base Physical damage has been nerfed

Physical damage reduced from 120% to 100%.

Arcane Archer

Arcane archers start with doing weak damage but scale extremely well as they gather spells. The changes will further their identity of being a magical damage dealer and also a little bit less of a glass cannon.

Physical damage reduced from 50% to 30%.

Health increased from 3500 to 4000.

Ranger

The starting damage of the ranger makes them the lowest dps in the game. They are versatile and scale decently though as they get more spells. They will be pushed towards being a bit more defensive and versatile to compensate for their lower DPS.

Health increased from 4000 to 4500

Armor increased from 0% to 10%

Magic Resistance increased from 15% to 25%.

Critical Strike Chance increased from 5% to 10%.

Battle Mage

Battle mages are on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to damage but they make up for it with their defensives and having access to spells. The changes will help them lean more into their versatility and defensive nature.

Physical damage increased from 95% to 105%.

Critical Strike chance reduced from 5% to 0%.

Health increased from 4500 to 5000

Magical Resistance increased from 20% to 25%

Spell Sword

Spell swords are doing okish dps wise. The change done is to increase their versatility when picking magical damaging spells.

Magical Damage increased from 95% to 105%.

Sorcerer

The Sorcerer doesn’t have much of an identity at the moment as the mage already exists. The following changes make it the versatile light armored caster to choose.

Physical damage increased from 70% to 90%

Health increased from 4000 to 4500

Geomancer

Geomancers specialise as being the Physical Damage spell caster. The goal with this change is to further solidify their niche.

Magical Damage reduced from 70% to 50%

Magical Resistance increased from 5% to 15%

Dreadnought

This is one of the higher DPS tanks and they have pretty good defences but lacks shield abilities. The following change is to make them the specialise into being the magic damage dealing tank more.

Physical damage reduced from 50% to 30%.

Warrior

Warriors are the highest dps tank and despite their lower armor, their increased critical strike chance combined with Shield Slam mostly covers this weakness. The nerf is to make it clearer that they are a more dps orientated tank.

Health reduced from 6000 to 5500.

Thick Hide

This is one of the lower damage tanks. The damage they take is roughly equal to other tanks but they also lack defensive shield abilities. The change to their unique ability is to help it stand out more as a bonus rather than as an equaliser.

Bear’s Fury effect now reduces physical damage by 66% instead of 60% of the casters total armor value.

Earth Warden

Earth Warden's lose a spell slot for their main tanking ability. The magic skill, while nice, isn't enough to make up for the fact that they are also more fragile than other tanks and that they only have good defensive abilities when at high hp. They need a buff in survivability.

Health is increased from 5500 to 6000

Magic resistance increased from 25% to 30%.

Spell Changes

Casters are underperforming, even when there is no interruption to their casting (like having to move outside of AoE). Instant cast spells do a decent amount of damage but spells with a cast time take too much of a dps loss in opportunity cost. As a result, major buffs to various spells with a cast time are in order.