👋 Hello streamers,

Thank you so much for supporting us by purchasing the game during Early Access! ❤️

Today’s update focuses on addressing several performance and optimization issues:

Optimization work has been done on shadows.

Additional adjustments were made to improve performance when switching quality settings.

General performance optimizations have been completed.

Extra optimizations were applied to player-buildable objects.

Fixed a major FPS drop issue caused by having too many objects in the scene.

Resolved certain freezing issues occurring on low-end systems.

Improved performance related to spike usage.

Fixed a bug that caused significant FPS drops in some save files after loading.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2890830/Streamer_Life_Simulator_2/