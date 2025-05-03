👋 Hello streamers,
Thank you so much for supporting us by purchasing the game during Early Access! ❤️
Today’s update focuses on addressing several performance and optimization issues:
-
Optimization work has been done on shadows.
-
Additional adjustments were made to improve performance when switching quality settings.
-
General performance optimizations have been completed.
-
Extra optimizations were applied to player-buildable objects.
-
Fixed a major FPS drop issue caused by having too many objects in the scene.
-
Resolved certain freezing issues occurring on low-end systems.
-
Improved performance related to spike usage.
-
Fixed a bug that caused significant FPS drops in some save files after loading.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2890830/Streamer_Life_Simulator_2/
Changed files in this update