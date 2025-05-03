 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18334550 Edited 3 May 2025 – 22:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

👋 Hello streamers,
Thank you so much for supporting us by purchasing the game during Early Access! ❤️

Today’s update focuses on addressing several performance and optimization issues:

  • Optimization work has been done on shadows.

  • Additional adjustments were made to improve performance when switching quality settings.

  • General performance optimizations have been completed.

  • Extra optimizations were applied to player-buildable objects.

  • Fixed a major FPS drop issue caused by having too many objects in the scene.

  • Resolved certain freezing issues occurring on low-end systems.

  • Improved performance related to spike usage.

  • Fixed a bug that caused significant FPS drops in some save files after loading.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2890830/Streamer_Life_Simulator_2/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2890831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link