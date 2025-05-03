[New Stuff]

Updated Spanish translation

[Changes]

Entity hunt roar range has gone from 50-20, should still be heard on all maps at max distance, but should also help you with knowing where the entity starts its hunt

Voids now last between 2-4 minutes. Instead of 3-6 minutes.

Reduced the times between event activations on all difficulties, quite drastically on easier difficulties, this should reduce the length of easier rounds

[Fixes]

Void events and a few other event types would never be reinserted into the events loop, so that specific event would only ever occur once. This would occasionally cause a problem with the herbs system.

I've definitely fixed various elements of the major bug where you can get multiple herbs. I'm hoping I've fixed the whole thing as I simply can not replicate it at all. I tried almost 100 times in a row and can't.

If it does occur, please send me screenshots on the discord so I can pinpoint the error further!

Hopefully entity sightings will no longer spawn ectoplasm when they shouldn't!