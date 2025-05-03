Hello SCP-lovers!

We are working hard to improve the Pre-Alpha experience as we go forward.

Fixed a lot of the issues that occured in the last update

Fixed SCP-173 breach-logic stopping when being viewed

Fixed SCP-106 breach-logic randomly breaking

Added room requirements show when hovering a room button

Added a cap to the amount of blood that can spawn in your facility

SCPs can no longer breach multiple times

Names should finally be fixed

Increased visibility for some UI components

Inventory UI & worker-list fixed opacity