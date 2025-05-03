Hello SCP-lovers!
We are working hard to improve the Pre-Alpha experience as we go forward.
Changes & fixes
-
Fixed a lot of the issues that occured in the last update
-
Fixed SCP-173 breach-logic stopping when being viewed
-
Fixed SCP-106 breach-logic randomly breaking
-
Added room requirements show when hovering a room button
-
Added a cap to the amount of blood that can spawn in your facility
-
SCPs can no longer breach multiple times
-
Names should finally be fixed
-
Increased visibility for some UI components
-
Inventory UI & worker-list fixed opacity
-
D-Class will always commit to the experiment they are a part of- disregarding their own well-being in the name of science.
Changed files in this update