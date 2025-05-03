 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18334486 Edited 3 May 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello SCP-lovers!
We are working hard to improve the Pre-Alpha experience as we go forward.

Changes & fixes

  • Fixed a lot of the issues that occured in the last update

  • Fixed SCP-173 breach-logic stopping when being viewed

  • Fixed SCP-106 breach-logic randomly breaking

  • Added room requirements show when hovering a room button

  • Added a cap to the amount of blood that can spawn in your facility

  • SCPs can no longer breach multiple times

  • Names should finally be fixed

  • Increased visibility for some UI components

  • Inventory UI & worker-list fixed opacity

  • D-Class will always commit to the experiment they are a part of- disregarding their own well-being in the name of science.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2876211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link