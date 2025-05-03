Version 18 splits the levels into 4 episodes! There's an episode selection hub level. Player returns to it after completing each episode. The story mode levels got some adjustments to accommodate the new episode structure. There's also an optional tutorial level for new players.

Weapons and monsters got some tweaks too. The Vampire Sword got a big overhaul with a new model, animations and gameplay mechanics! The HUD got some little bits of clarification as well.

Due to popular demand, there's also a shareware/demo version coming shortly! Just need to figure out adding it to Steam. The shareware version includes the first episode, which is 5 + 1 story mode levels, 1 dm/survival and the tutorial and episode selection levels. It should have lots to try out!

Here's the full changelog:

SHAREWARE/DEMO:

First version to also get a shareware version

The shareware includes 5+1 story mode levels,

1 dm/survival level, tutorial level and episode selection level

LEVELS:

Level list in the Story Mode menu now displays levels that you have reached

So initially you can only start a new game in the new episode selection level

or the new tutorial level

Episodes are now 5+1 levels, so there's 4 episodes sorted like these:

Episode 1: Levels 01 - 05 and Secret 99

Episode 2: Levels 06 - 10 and Secret 01

Episode 3: Levels 11 - 15 and Secret 02

Episode 4: Levels 16 - 20 and Secret 00

There's a weapon & ammo reset after each episode

and a return to an episode selection level

Tutorial:

New Tutorial level!

Catharsis:

New Episode selection level!

Final:

The earlier thousand monster slayer or dm04 is now a Final level.

The Final level can be accessed after beating all the 4 episodes.

Note: This is a placeholder (and later becomes a bonus level)

E1 Levels 1 - 5 and Secret:

Adjusted to only include the shareware weapons and monsters

E1 Level 2:

Added one secret

E1 Level 3:

Added two secrets

E1 Level 4:

There's some rock walls/ceilings added throughout the level

Added some corners to the long hallway after the remote operated door

Added a side corridor to the yellow key outdoor area

Extended the exit area to better accommodate the amount of monsters

and decreased the hitscanners there too

E2 Levels 1 - 5 and Secret:

Adjusted to have a bit different progression on getting the weapons

E2 Level 2:

Added five secrets and some more monsters

E2 Level 3:

Added one secret

E2 Level 4:

Added one secret

E3 Levels 1 - 5 and Secret:

Adjusted to have a bit different progression on getting the weapons

E3 Level 2:

Has a proper secret exit

E3 Level 4:

Fixed skill settings for the Alien Watchdogs on the rooftops

Added some more bullets to the rooftops too

E4 Levels 1 - 5 and Secret:

Adjusted to have a bit different progression on getting the weapons

E4 Level 1:

Has a placeholder secret exit, just so it has both normal and secret exits

DM Levels:

Some reordering, so the first two are/will be E1 themed

the second two are E2 themed, the third two are/will be E3

and the fourth two will be E4 themed...

DM 01: City Maintenance (a new one based on E1L2)

DM 03: Catwalks

DM 04: Plain Simple

DM 05: Industrial Infight (was named Timeless Beginnings earlier)

DM 09: Monster Slayer (dropped the Thousand as it was a bit too long name)

PLAYER:

Player has infinite Oxygen underwater

Player has infinite Lighter

Player has 2x Power Meows, the Armor Catnomicon adds 1x more

Power Meow counter has a new visual indicator and

is located above the current weapon ammo counter like the Bomb counter

Player can now climb up to at least 96 game units tall walls

WEAPONS:

Ammo capacity / item pickup amounts are changed:

Bullets: 250 / 50 / 10

Shells: 100 / 20 / 4

Rockets: 50 / 10 / 2

Cells: 200 / 40 / 8

Magnum: 150 / 30 / 6

Fuel: 100 / 20 / 4

Some damage / firerate adjustments allaround

Fixed Next / Previous Weapon cycles

Fixed Weapons stuttering upon changing weapon automatically when ran out of ammo

Fixed some incorrect Weapon changes after picking up a new weapon and using Quick Switch

Hand Cannon and SMG pickups immediately give the Double weapons

Lightning Ripper:

Uses energy cells for ammo

Primary fire: Single Lightning Bolt or Saw at close range

Alternate fire: Ball Lightning

Vampire Sword:

New model!

Primary fire: Fire 5 projectiles, uses player's health for ammo, doesn't use mana anymore

Melee attack can hit multiple targets

Attacks have 3 different swings

Railgun:

Both fire modes use 6 ammo, primary fire is stronger/slower

Plasmagun:

Alternate fire: The Plasma Beam spawns explosions where it hits

and becomes stronger the longer the fire buttons is held down

Megacannon:

Primary fire: The Smart Plasma Blast does a whole lot more damage and has bigger explosion

Throwable Bombs:

All 3 types of bombs have max 25 uses at full ammo

POWERUPS:

Magnum Power:

Gives 60 magnum bullets

The Magnum Pistols fire explosive magnum bullets until the next level

The Magnum Pistols are golden when you have the Magnum Power

Lightning Shield:

Gives 80 energy cells

The Lightning Ripper fires more effective lightning bolts until the next level

The Lightning Ripper has brighter glows when you have the Lightning Shield

MONSTERS & HAZARDS:

If playing survival in shareware, only the shareware monsters can spawn

Some tweaks to monster health levels

Explosive Boxes, Barrels and Bouncy Bombs have bigger explosion radiuses (visually too)

Watch out!

SKILL SETTINGS:

Renamed skill names:

Baby -> Casual Kitten

Easy -> House Cat

Medium -> Street Cat

Hard -> Wild Cat

Extreme -> Night Feline

Nightmare -> Mäyhemicus Catus

Mäyhemicus Catus is now about what Night Feline/Extreme used to be

It no longer respawns enemies or items automatically

The respawn gameplay modifiers are still available in the Gameplay Settings

Night Feline is somewhere between Wild Cat and Mäyhemicus Catus

Default ammo capacity is 150% of the normal amount

MENU & MEOWPEDIA: