Version 18 splits the levels into 4 episodes! There's an episode selection hub level. Player returns to it after completing each episode. The story mode levels got some adjustments to accommodate the new episode structure. There's also an optional tutorial level for new players.
Weapons and monsters got some tweaks too. The Vampire Sword got a big overhaul with a new model, animations and gameplay mechanics! The HUD got some little bits of clarification as well.
Due to popular demand, there's also a shareware/demo version coming shortly! Just need to figure out adding it to Steam. The shareware version includes the first episode, which is 5 + 1 story mode levels, 1 dm/survival and the tutorial and episode selection levels. It should have lots to try out!
Here's the full changelog:
SHAREWARE/DEMO:
- First version to also get a shareware version
The shareware includes 5+1 story mode levels,
1 dm/survival level, tutorial level and episode selection level
LEVELS:
-
Level list in the Story Mode menu now displays levels that you have reached
So initially you can only start a new game in the new episode selection level
or the new tutorial level
-
Episodes are now 5+1 levels, so there's 4 episodes sorted like these:
Episode 1: Levels 01 - 05 and Secret 99
Episode 2: Levels 06 - 10 and Secret 01
Episode 3: Levels 11 - 15 and Secret 02
Episode 4: Levels 16 - 20 and Secret 00
There's a weapon & ammo reset after each episode
and a return to an episode selection level
-
Tutorial:
New Tutorial level!
-
Catharsis:
New Episode selection level!
-
Final:
The earlier thousand monster slayer or dm04 is now a Final level.
The Final level can be accessed after beating all the 4 episodes.
Note: This is a placeholder (and later becomes a bonus level)
-
E1 Levels 1 - 5 and Secret:
Adjusted to only include the shareware weapons and monsters
-
E1 Level 2:
Added one secret
-
E1 Level 3:
Added two secrets
-
E1 Level 4:
There's some rock walls/ceilings added throughout the level
Added some corners to the long hallway after the remote operated door
Added a side corridor to the yellow key outdoor area
Extended the exit area to better accommodate the amount of monsters
and decreased the hitscanners there too
-
E2 Levels 1 - 5 and Secret:
Adjusted to have a bit different progression on getting the weapons
-
E2 Level 2:
Added five secrets and some more monsters
-
E2 Level 3:
Added one secret
-
E2 Level 4:
Added one secret
-
E3 Levels 1 - 5 and Secret:
Adjusted to have a bit different progression on getting the weapons
-
E3 Level 2:
Has a proper secret exit
-
E3 Level 4:
Fixed skill settings for the Alien Watchdogs on the rooftops
Added some more bullets to the rooftops too
-
E4 Levels 1 - 5 and Secret:
Adjusted to have a bit different progression on getting the weapons
-
E4 Level 1:
Has a placeholder secret exit, just so it has both normal and secret exits
-
DM Levels:
Some reordering, so the first two are/will be E1 themed
the second two are E2 themed, the third two are/will be E3
and the fourth two will be E4 themed...
DM 01: City Maintenance (a new one based on E1L2)
DM 03: Catwalks
DM 04: Plain Simple
DM 05: Industrial Infight (was named Timeless Beginnings earlier)
DM 09: Monster Slayer (dropped the Thousand as it was a bit too long name)
PLAYER:
-
Player has infinite Oxygen underwater
-
Player has infinite Lighter
-
Player has 2x Power Meows, the Armor Catnomicon adds 1x more
Power Meow counter has a new visual indicator and
is located above the current weapon ammo counter like the Bomb counter
-
Player can now climb up to at least 96 game units tall walls
WEAPONS:
-
Ammo capacity / item pickup amounts are changed:
Bullets: 250 / 50 / 10
Shells: 100 / 20 / 4
Rockets: 50 / 10 / 2
Cells: 200 / 40 / 8
Magnum: 150 / 30 / 6
Fuel: 100 / 20 / 4
-
Some damage / firerate adjustments allaround
-
Fixed Next / Previous Weapon cycles
-
Fixed Weapons stuttering upon changing weapon automatically when ran out of ammo
-
Fixed some incorrect Weapon changes after picking up a new weapon and using Quick Switch
-
Hand Cannon and SMG pickups immediately give the Double weapons
-
Lightning Ripper:
Uses energy cells for ammo
Primary fire: Single Lightning Bolt or Saw at close range
Alternate fire: Ball Lightning
-
Vampire Sword:
New model!
Primary fire: Fire 5 projectiles, uses player's health for ammo, doesn't use mana anymore
Melee attack can hit multiple targets
Attacks have 3 different swings
-
Railgun:
Both fire modes use 6 ammo, primary fire is stronger/slower
-
Plasmagun:
Alternate fire: The Plasma Beam spawns explosions where it hits
and becomes stronger the longer the fire buttons is held down
-
Megacannon:
Primary fire: The Smart Plasma Blast does a whole lot more damage and has bigger explosion
-
Throwable Bombs:
All 3 types of bombs have max 25 uses at full ammo
POWERUPS:
-
Magnum Power:
Gives 60 magnum bullets
The Magnum Pistols fire explosive magnum bullets until the next level
The Magnum Pistols are golden when you have the Magnum Power
-
Lightning Shield:
Gives 80 energy cells
The Lightning Ripper fires more effective lightning bolts until the next level
The Lightning Ripper has brighter glows when you have the Lightning Shield
MONSTERS & HAZARDS:
-
If playing survival in shareware, only the shareware monsters can spawn
-
Some tweaks to monster health levels
-
Explosive Boxes, Barrels and Bouncy Bombs have bigger explosion radiuses (visually too)
Watch out!
SKILL SETTINGS:
-
Renamed skill names:
Baby -> Casual Kitten
Easy -> House Cat
Medium -> Street Cat
Hard -> Wild Cat
Extreme -> Night Feline
Nightmare -> Mäyhemicus Catus
-
Mäyhemicus Catus is now about what Night Feline/Extreme used to be
It no longer respawns enemies or items automatically
The respawn gameplay modifiers are still available in the Gameplay Settings
-
Night Feline is somewhere between Wild Cat and Mäyhemicus Catus
Default ammo capacity is 150% of the normal amount
MENU & MEOWPEDIA:
-
If in the intro screen, menu is opened with any key/button instead of just Esc or Start
-
The quit message is now left justfied for easier readability instead of centered
-
Autosave interval is now in Seconds, default is 30 seconds
Previous autosave interval is converted to the new format
-
Autosave notifications are now hidden, but can be seen in the console
-
Meowpedia is the new name for Records
-
It now contains Player, Weapons, Items, Monsters, Story Levels + Total and Survival Levels categories
Changed files in this update