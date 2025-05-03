 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18334455 Edited 3 May 2025 – 22:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 18 splits the levels into 4 episodes! There's an episode selection hub level. Player returns to it after completing each episode. The story mode levels got some adjustments to accommodate the new episode structure. There's also an optional tutorial level for new players.

Weapons and monsters got some tweaks too. The Vampire Sword got a big overhaul with a new model, animations and gameplay mechanics! The HUD got some little bits of clarification as well.

Due to popular demand, there's also a shareware/demo version coming shortly! Just need to figure out adding it to Steam. The shareware version includes the first episode, which is 5 + 1 story mode levels, 1 dm/survival and the tutorial and episode selection levels. It should have lots to try out!

Here's the full changelog:

SHAREWARE/DEMO:

  • First version to also get a shareware version
    The shareware includes 5+1 story mode levels,
    1 dm/survival level, tutorial level and episode selection level

LEVELS:

  • Level list in the Story Mode menu now displays levels that you have reached
    So initially you can only start a new game in the new episode selection level
    or the new tutorial level

  • Episodes are now 5+1 levels, so there's 4 episodes sorted like these:
    Episode 1: Levels 01 - 05 and Secret 99
    Episode 2: Levels 06 - 10 and Secret 01
    Episode 3: Levels 11 - 15 and Secret 02
    Episode 4: Levels 16 - 20 and Secret 00
    There's a weapon & ammo reset after each episode
    and a return to an episode selection level

  • Tutorial:
    New Tutorial level!

  • Catharsis:
    New Episode selection level!

  • Final:
    The earlier thousand monster slayer or dm04 is now a Final level.
    The Final level can be accessed after beating all the 4 episodes.
    Note: This is a placeholder (and later becomes a bonus level)

  • E1 Levels 1 - 5 and Secret:
    Adjusted to only include the shareware weapons and monsters

  • E1 Level 2:
    Added one secret

  • E1 Level 3:
    Added two secrets

  • E1 Level 4:
    There's some rock walls/ceilings added throughout the level
    Added some corners to the long hallway after the remote operated door
    Added a side corridor to the yellow key outdoor area
    Extended the exit area to better accommodate the amount of monsters
    and decreased the hitscanners there too

  • E2 Levels 1 - 5 and Secret:
    Adjusted to have a bit different progression on getting the weapons

  • E2 Level 2:
    Added five secrets and some more monsters

  • E2 Level 3:
    Added one secret

  • E2 Level 4:
    Added one secret

  • E3 Levels 1 - 5 and Secret:
    Adjusted to have a bit different progression on getting the weapons

  • E3 Level 2:
    Has a proper secret exit

  • E3 Level 4:
    Fixed skill settings for the Alien Watchdogs on the rooftops
    Added some more bullets to the rooftops too

  • E4 Levels 1 - 5 and Secret:
    Adjusted to have a bit different progression on getting the weapons

  • E4 Level 1:
    Has a placeholder secret exit, just so it has both normal and secret exits

  • DM Levels:
    Some reordering, so the first two are/will be E1 themed
    the second two are E2 themed, the third two are/will be E3
    and the fourth two will be E4 themed...
    DM 01: City Maintenance (a new one based on E1L2)
    DM 03: Catwalks
    DM 04: Plain Simple
    DM 05: Industrial Infight (was named Timeless Beginnings earlier)
    DM 09: Monster Slayer (dropped the Thousand as it was a bit too long name)

PLAYER:

  • Player has infinite Oxygen underwater

  • Player has infinite Lighter

  • Player has 2x Power Meows, the Armor Catnomicon adds 1x more
    Power Meow counter has a new visual indicator and
    is located above the current weapon ammo counter like the Bomb counter

  • Player can now climb up to at least 96 game units tall walls

WEAPONS:

  • Ammo capacity / item pickup amounts are changed:
    Bullets: 250 / 50 / 10
    Shells: 100 / 20 / 4
    Rockets: 50 / 10 / 2
    Cells: 200 / 40 / 8
    Magnum: 150 / 30 / 6
    Fuel: 100 / 20 / 4

  • Some damage / firerate adjustments allaround

  • Fixed Next / Previous Weapon cycles

  • Fixed Weapons stuttering upon changing weapon automatically when ran out of ammo

  • Fixed some incorrect Weapon changes after picking up a new weapon and using Quick Switch

  • Hand Cannon and SMG pickups immediately give the Double weapons

  • Lightning Ripper:
    Uses energy cells for ammo
    Primary fire: Single Lightning Bolt or Saw at close range
    Alternate fire: Ball Lightning

  • Vampire Sword:
    New model!
    Primary fire: Fire 5 projectiles, uses player's health for ammo, doesn't use mana anymore
    Melee attack can hit multiple targets
    Attacks have 3 different swings

  • Railgun:
    Both fire modes use 6 ammo, primary fire is stronger/slower

  • Plasmagun:
    Alternate fire: The Plasma Beam spawns explosions where it hits
    and becomes stronger the longer the fire buttons is held down

  • Megacannon:
    Primary fire: The Smart Plasma Blast does a whole lot more damage and has bigger explosion

  • Throwable Bombs:
    All 3 types of bombs have max 25 uses at full ammo

POWERUPS:

  • Magnum Power:
    Gives 60 magnum bullets
    The Magnum Pistols fire explosive magnum bullets until the next level
    The Magnum Pistols are golden when you have the Magnum Power

  • Lightning Shield:
    Gives 80 energy cells
    The Lightning Ripper fires more effective lightning bolts until the next level
    The Lightning Ripper has brighter glows when you have the Lightning Shield

MONSTERS & HAZARDS:

  • If playing survival in shareware, only the shareware monsters can spawn

  • Some tweaks to monster health levels

  • Explosive Boxes, Barrels and Bouncy Bombs have bigger explosion radiuses (visually too)
    Watch out!

SKILL SETTINGS:

  • Renamed skill names:
    Baby -> Casual Kitten
    Easy -> House Cat
    Medium -> Street Cat
    Hard -> Wild Cat
    Extreme -> Night Feline
    Nightmare -> Mäyhemicus Catus

  • Mäyhemicus Catus is now about what Night Feline/Extreme used to be
    It no longer respawns enemies or items automatically
    The respawn gameplay modifiers are still available in the Gameplay Settings

  • Night Feline is somewhere between Wild Cat and Mäyhemicus Catus
    Default ammo capacity is 150% of the normal amount

MENU & MEOWPEDIA:

  • If in the intro screen, menu is opened with any key/button instead of just Esc or Start

  • The quit message is now left justfied for easier readability instead of centered

  • Autosave interval is now in Seconds, default is 30 seconds
    Previous autosave interval is converted to the new format

  • Autosave notifications are now hidden, but can be seen in the console

  • Meowpedia is the new name for Records

  • It now contains Player, Weapons, Items, Monsters, Story Levels + Total and Survival Levels categories

