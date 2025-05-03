 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18334437 Edited 3 May 2025 – 23:09:02 UTC
There are a lot of fixes here! Thank you for the reports, without them it would have been more difficult for me to find errors!
Composition of update:

  • Fixed scrolling edges.
  • Fixed mission 2 requirements in the storyline.
  • When markers are disabled, the bomb and regular sights remain visible, as well as the interaction indicator.
  • Seagulls no longer fly at night and no longer make noise at night.
  • Dictator tanks have a larger firing radius.
  • Replacing Kassadi`s M200 with a new Panther rifle.
  • Global correction of the aiming logic and auto-calibration of sights, previously sights were confused.
  • Fixed the display of the Moon when passing through a stratospheric pocket.
  • Fixed indoor rain effects.
  • Fixed the movement of sharks.

  • New medical SUV unit.

  • Replicas of aircraft F16, F14, F18, SU33, SU75, AV8, PZL, YAK130, YAK141 added camouflage combinations with black nose, white nose, and camouflage color.







  • Added more generation of weather options.
  • Fixed display of the model for MTHEEL
  • In the encyclopedia, all units who have medical devices have added information about this.
  • Submarines SSNHQ-960 "TRIDENT"\SSNHQ-820 "SEA DRAGON"\SSNHQ-1050 "BOREY" now have the functions (at a depth of up to 50m) of a command and staff unit (MHQ), which expands strategic capabilities!
  • The landing ship "Baikal" received a significant increase in speed.
  • Air defense missiles on submarines have been fixed.

