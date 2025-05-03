There are a lot of fixes here! Thank you for the reports, without them it would have been more difficult for me to find errors!
Composition of update:
- Fixed scrolling edges.
- Fixed mission 2 requirements in the storyline.
- When markers are disabled, the bomb and regular sights remain visible, as well as the interaction indicator.
- Seagulls no longer fly at night and no longer make noise at night.
- Dictator tanks have a larger firing radius.
- Replacing Kassadi`s M200 with a new Panther rifle.
- Global correction of the aiming logic and auto-calibration of sights, previously sights were confused.
- Fixed the display of the Moon when passing through a stratospheric pocket.
- Fixed indoor rain effects.
- Fixed the movement of sharks.
- New medical SUV unit.
- Replicas of aircraft F16, F14, F18, SU33, SU75, AV8, PZL, YAK130, YAK141 added camouflage combinations with black nose, white nose, and camouflage color.
- Added more generation of weather options.
- Fixed display of the model for MTHEEL
- In the encyclopedia, all units who have medical devices have added information about this.
- Submarines SSNHQ-960 "TRIDENT"\SSNHQ-820 "SEA DRAGON"\SSNHQ-1050 "BOREY" now have the functions (at a depth of up to 50m) of a command and staff unit (MHQ), which expands strategic capabilities!
- The landing ship "Baikal" received a significant increase in speed.
- Air defense missiles on submarines have been fixed.
