There are a lot of fixes here! Thank you for the reports, without them it would have been more difficult for me to find errors!

Composition of update:

Fixed scrolling edges.

Fixed mission 2 requirements in the storyline.

When markers are disabled, the bomb and regular sights remain visible, as well as the interaction indicator.

Seagulls no longer fly at night and no longer make noise at night.

Dictator tanks have a larger firing radius.

Replacing Kassadi`s M200 with a new Panther rifle.



Global correction of the aiming logic and auto-calibration of sights, previously sights were confused.

Fixed the display of the Moon when passing through a stratospheric pocket.

Fixed indoor rain effects.

Fixed the movement of sharks.





New medical SUV unit.





Replicas of aircraft F16, F14, F18, SU33, SU75, AV8, PZL, YAK130, YAK141 added camouflage combinations with black nose, white nose, and camouflage color.

















Added more generation of weather options.

Fixed display of the model for MTHEEL

In the encyclopedia, all units who have medical devices have added information about this.

Submarines SSNHQ-960 "TRIDENT"\SSNHQ-820 "SEA DRAGON"\SSNHQ-1050 "BOREY" now have the functions (at a depth of up to 50m) of a command and staff unit (MHQ), which expands strategic capabilities!

The landing ship "Baikal" received a significant increase in speed.

Air defense missiles on submarines have been fixed.