3 May 2025 Build 18334431 Edited 3 May 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all, here is a patch to bring in many new anomalies, make hard more difficult and help a little bit with performance!

**

Anomalies

**

  • Many new anomalies in each room (around 15+ per room).

  • Fixed some anomalies growing or shrinking much too quickly.

  • Added a line in the mistakes screen for objects that moved location.

**

Hard Difficulty

**

  • Up to 2 threats may be active at time.

  • Adjusted several threats to be harder to survive.

  • Rooms without a threat active will be set to 20 seconds instead of 30 seconds.

**

Threat Adjustments

**

  • The Mannequins hit box to deactivate them has been increased.

  • The Demonic Lady detection for how close the player is has been slightly increased.

  • The Gatekeeper threat will now move slightly faster.

**

Performance

**

  • Adjusted some lights to only render as needed instead of every frame. This should slightly improve performance in some areas.

**

Fixes

**

  • Corrected the Gatekeeper creature sheet and it now always displays information.

  • Corrected the Crying Lady creature sheet to display accurate information.

  • Corrected some mistake anomaly texts not displaying what they were doing.

  • Fixed some missing collision on a few objects.

  • Updated occlusion to fix some graphical bugs.

**

Known Issues to be Fixed:

**
Here are some things I know about that I will be fixing soon:

  • Resolution changes from the title screen scene to the main game scene.

  • Some menu toggles reset (like Motion blur). This is just a visual bug but I will get it fixed.

  • The FoV slider number does not update in the title screen. This works properly in the game scene.

  • Lag spike when the Demonic Lady appears for the first time.

Thank you all for the continued support! I will be continuing to make changes as needed!

