Hey all, here is a patch to bring in many new anomalies, make hard more difficult and help a little bit with performance!

**

Anomalies

**

Many new anomalies in each room (around 15+ per room).

Fixed some anomalies growing or shrinking much too quickly.

Added a line in the mistakes screen for objects that moved location.

**

Hard Difficulty

**

Up to 2 threats may be active at time.

Adjusted several threats to be harder to survive.

Rooms without a threat active will be set to 20 seconds instead of 30 seconds.

**

Threat Adjustments

**

The Mannequins hit box to deactivate them has been increased.

The Demonic Lady detection for how close the player is has been slightly increased.

The Gatekeeper threat will now move slightly faster.

**

Performance

**

Adjusted some lights to only render as needed instead of every frame. This should slightly improve performance in some areas.

**

Fixes

**

Corrected the Gatekeeper creature sheet and it now always displays information.

Corrected the Crying Lady creature sheet to display accurate information.

Corrected some mistake anomaly texts not displaying what they were doing.

Fixed some missing collision on a few objects.

Updated occlusion to fix some graphical bugs.

**

Known Issues to be Fixed:

**

Here are some things I know about that I will be fixing soon:

Resolution changes from the title screen scene to the main game scene.

Some menu toggles reset (like Motion blur). This is just a visual bug but I will get it fixed.

The FoV slider number does not update in the title screen. This works properly in the game scene.

Lag spike when the Demonic Lady appears for the first time.

Thank you all for the continued support! I will be continuing to make changes as needed!