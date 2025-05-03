Hey all, here is a patch to bring in many new anomalies, make hard more difficult and help a little bit with performance!
**
Anomalies
**
-
Many new anomalies in each room (around 15+ per room).
-
Fixed some anomalies growing or shrinking much too quickly.
-
Added a line in the mistakes screen for objects that moved location.
**
Hard Difficulty
**
-
Up to 2 threats may be active at time.
-
Adjusted several threats to be harder to survive.
-
Rooms without a threat active will be set to 20 seconds instead of 30 seconds.
**
Threat Adjustments
**
-
The Mannequins hit box to deactivate them has been increased.
-
The Demonic Lady detection for how close the player is has been slightly increased.
-
The Gatekeeper threat will now move slightly faster.
**
Performance
**
- Adjusted some lights to only render as needed instead of every frame. This should slightly improve performance in some areas.
**
Fixes
**
-
Corrected the Gatekeeper creature sheet and it now always displays information.
-
Corrected the Crying Lady creature sheet to display accurate information.
-
Corrected some mistake anomaly texts not displaying what they were doing.
-
Fixed some missing collision on a few objects.
-
Updated occlusion to fix some graphical bugs.
**
Known Issues to be Fixed:
**
Here are some things I know about that I will be fixing soon:
-
Resolution changes from the title screen scene to the main game scene.
-
Some menu toggles reset (like Motion blur). This is just a visual bug but I will get it fixed.
-
The FoV slider number does not update in the title screen. This works properly in the game scene.
-
Lag spike when the Demonic Lady appears for the first time.
Thank you all for the continued support! I will be continuing to make changes as needed!
