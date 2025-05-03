 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18334310 Edited 3 May 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Removed unused resources, optimized the game.

  • Updated the main menu, settings menu, and in-game dialogues.

  • New backgrounds for story mode.

  • Adjusted characters for 4:3 aspect ratio.

  • Tweaked character sprites.

  • Multiple fixes for the jukebox player.

  • Mini-games fix. Mini-games can now be played infinitely.

  • Fixed spelling and punctuation errors in dialogues.

  • Added more detailed screen mode and FPS settings in the options menu.

  • New fade effect for scene transitions.

  • Survival mode updated – now shows purchased buffs.

  • Survival mode now tracks how long the player survived.

  • Adjusted speed in survival mode.

  • Fixed sound when showing the disclaimer.

  • Various other minor fixes.

