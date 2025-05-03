-
Removed unused resources, optimized the game.
-
Updated the main menu, settings menu, and in-game dialogues.
-
New backgrounds for story mode.
-
Adjusted characters for 4:3 aspect ratio.
-
Tweaked character sprites.
-
Multiple fixes for the jukebox player.
-
Mini-games fix. Mini-games can now be played infinitely.
-
Fixed spelling and punctuation errors in dialogues.
-
Added more detailed screen mode and FPS settings in the options menu.
-
New fade effect for scene transitions.
-
Survival mode updated – now shows purchased buffs.
-
Survival mode now tracks how long the player survived.
-
Adjusted speed in survival mode.
-
Fixed sound when showing the disclaimer.
-
Various other minor fixes.
Another big update [Version 1.4]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update