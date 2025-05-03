Hello. This was a small patch to quash some bugs introduced with Patch 1.1. Namely:
- Patches was calling to Lydia when invisible some times. This has been fixed.
- Enemy frequency modulation was not at the right rate. This has also been fixed.
- There was a soft lock in the Private Loft/Studio. This has been fixed.
- Some rooms were showing the player in the wrong room on the map. This has been fixed in every instance found.
- Part of the Map was sometimes showing up behind static background/foreground elements. This has also been fixed.
Changed files in this update