3 May 2025 Build 18334267 Edited 3 May 2025 – 21:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello. This was a small patch to quash some bugs introduced with Patch 1.1. Namely:

  • Patches was calling to Lydia when invisible some times. This has been fixed.
  • Enemy frequency modulation was not at the right rate. This has also been fixed.
  • There was a soft lock in the Private Loft/Studio. This has been fixed.
  • Some rooms were showing the player in the wrong room on the map. This has been fixed in every instance found.
  • Part of the Map was sometimes showing up behind static background/foreground elements. This has also been fixed.

