3 May 2025 Build 18334262 Edited 3 May 2025 – 21:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed booze closing animation.
  • Fixed Kalevi only talking about selling wood when player has borrowed their axe to him.
  • Fixed tutorial dialogue getting stuck.
  • Fixed boat stuttering on non-driver POVs.
  • Fixed game crashing if trying to go to bar with Pekka while Juha is dead.
  • Fixed worm rod flying away

