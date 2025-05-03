- Fixed booze closing animation.
- Fixed Kalevi only talking about selling wood when player has borrowed their axe to him.
- Fixed tutorial dialogue getting stuck.
- Fixed boat stuttering on non-driver POVs.
- Fixed game crashing if trying to go to bar with Pekka while Juha is dead.
- Fixed worm rod flying away
May 4 hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
