23 September 2025 Build 18334095 Edited 24 September 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Get ready to shiver… The next Under The Floor update is on its way, bringing fresh mechanics and chilling improvements to make the horror even more intense.

🔔 New Features & Enhancements:

  • Haunting statue: it now emits a sound whenever it moves—keep your eyes open and your ears sharper.

  • Dynamic footsteps: footstep sounds now change when the player walks on concrete, for deeper immersion.

  • Brighter atmosphere: overall game brightness has been slightly increased while keeping the eerie mood intact.

  • Look further down: the player can now tilt the camera lower to inspect every dark corner.

⚠️ Gameplay Tweaks:

  • Unpredictable hunts: both the waiting time and the duration of hunts are now randomized.

  • Limited interactions: equipment can no longer be used while interacting with an in-game object.

  • Improved flashlight: it now recharges faster during the day.

  • Enhanced Ouija board: completely reworked to better understand the player’s questions.

🕯️ Additional Content:

  • A new warning message now informs players that sleeping will no longer be possible after a certain day…

  • New objective: complete a special task to obtain the Whispering Key, which unlocks the mysterious basement door.

…and more surprises waiting to be uncovered 👀

💀 Stay vigilant—fear is closer than ever…

