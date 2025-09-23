Get ready to shiver… The next Under The Floor update is on its way, bringing fresh mechanics and chilling improvements to make the horror even more intense.

Haunting statue: it now emits a sound whenever it moves—keep your eyes open and your ears sharper.

Dynamic footsteps: footstep sounds now change when the player walks on concrete, for deeper immersion.

Brighter atmosphere: overall game brightness has been slightly increased while keeping the eerie mood intact.