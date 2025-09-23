Get ready to shiver… The next Under The Floor update is on its way, bringing fresh mechanics and chilling improvements to make the horror even more intense.
🔔 New Features & Enhancements:
Haunting statue: it now emits a sound whenever it moves—keep your eyes open and your ears sharper.
Dynamic footsteps: footstep sounds now change when the player walks on concrete, for deeper immersion.
Brighter atmosphere: overall game brightness has been slightly increased while keeping the eerie mood intact.
Look further down: the player can now tilt the camera lower to inspect every dark corner.
⚠️ Gameplay Tweaks:
Unpredictable hunts: both the waiting time and the duration of hunts are now randomized.
Limited interactions: equipment can no longer be used while interacting with an in-game object.
Improved flashlight: it now recharges faster during the day.
Enhanced Ouija board: completely reworked to better understand the player’s questions.
🕯️ Additional Content:
A new warning message now informs players that sleeping will no longer be possible after a certain day…
New objective: complete a special task to obtain the Whispering Key, which unlocks the mysterious basement door.
…and more surprises waiting to be uncovered 👀
💀 Stay vigilant—fear is closer than ever…