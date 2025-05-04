 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18334083 Edited 4 May 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Various fixes to areas where players have reported being stuck with no clear way to advance the main storyline, plus some QoL improvements:

  • Visited trade planets are considered "explored" for purposes of dimming explored stars (existing saves may need to revisit system)

  • "Highlight investigate" will also cause unexplored star systems to pulse

  • Add First Officer tip about star dimming

  • If Cdre Yu has a new "glowing" conversation topic for an extended period of time, eventually a crew member will suggest returning to Celaeno

  • The Heretic Portal "Kaleidoscope" hint no longer advances when the player revisits the portal, instead it waits for the player to activate it

  • Add hint lane to Southern Chariot if player hightails away from Chariot before it jumps

  • A random void system with an ocean planet is added mid-game to ensure Floral Blight can always be completed

Changed files in this update

