Various fixes to areas where players have reported being stuck with no clear way to advance the main storyline, plus some QoL improvements:
-
Visited trade planets are considered "explored" for purposes of dimming explored stars (existing saves may need to revisit system)
-
"Highlight investigate" will also cause unexplored star systems to pulse
-
Add First Officer tip about star dimming
-
If Cdre Yu has a new "glowing" conversation topic for an extended period of time, eventually a crew member will suggest returning to Celaeno
-
The Heretic Portal "Kaleidoscope" hint no longer advances when the player revisits the portal, instead it waits for the player to activate it
-
Add hint lane to Southern Chariot if player hightails away from Chariot before it jumps
-
A random void system with an ocean planet is added mid-game to ensure Floral Blight can always be completed
Changed files in this update