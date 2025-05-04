Various fixes to areas where players have reported being stuck with no clear way to advance the main storyline, plus some QoL improvements:

Visited trade planets are considered "explored" for purposes of dimming explored stars (existing saves may need to revisit system)

"Highlight investigate" will also cause unexplored star systems to pulse

Add First Officer tip about star dimming

If Cdre Yu has a new "glowing" conversation topic for an extended period of time, eventually a crew member will suggest returning to Celaeno

The Heretic Portal "Kaleidoscope" hint no longer advances when the player revisits the portal, instead it waits for the player to activate it

Add hint lane to Southern Chariot if player hightails away from Chariot before it jumps