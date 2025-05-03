 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18334080 Edited 3 May 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UPDATE WEEK 1/4!
This week is focused on new maps and trying to patch a few bugs early!
Email any feedback you have / bugs you find at CauldronsRiftGame@gmail.com

Cauldron's Rift 1.1.0A Patch Notes

Weapon Changes

  • Added Neosaber
  • Saw
    | Damage Per Second 5 >>> 1.5
    | Knockback Per Second 0.2 >>> 0.1

Map Changes

  • Added map "EYE"
  • Added map "DEEP"
  • Added map "SNAKE"
  • Added map "SLOTS"
  • Added map "CREVASSE"

UI Changes

  • Changed Discord RPC to prepare for future mode additions.
  • Added slight dark outline to most UI text.

Animation Preview

  • Pine Marten's animations have been redesigned. Each character will receive a animation improvement and those will slowly roll out over time.

Bug Fixes

  • Potentially fixed a bug allowing players to still be alive while outside of the arena.
  • Pine Marten's head wouldn't appear 99.99999% of the time.
  • Time bomb wouldn't kill players on explosion.
  • Time bomb displayed seconds in integers of 1. ( "0:2" instead of "0:02" )
  • Couldn't change the amount of rounds in the lobby.

What's next?
Next week will be focused on a new mode + bug fixes. Do you like building? 👀

