UPDATE WEEK 1/4!

This week is focused on new maps and trying to patch a few bugs early!

Email any feedback you have / bugs you find at CauldronsRiftGame@gmail.com

Cauldron's Rift 1.1.0A Patch Notes

Weapon Changes

Added Neosaber

Saw

| Damage Per Second 5 >>> 1.5

| Knockback Per Second 0.2 >>> 0.1

Map Changes

Added map "EYE"

Added map "DEEP"

Added map "SNAKE"

Added map "SLOTS"

Added map "CREVASSE"

UI Changes

Changed Discord RPC to prepare for future mode additions.

Added slight dark outline to most UI text.

Animation Preview

Pine Marten's animations have been redesigned. Each character will receive a animation improvement and those will slowly roll out over time.

Bug Fixes

Potentially fixed a bug allowing players to still be alive while outside of the arena.

Pine Marten's head wouldn't appear 99.99999% of the time.

Time bomb wouldn't kill players on explosion.

Time bomb displayed seconds in integers of 1. ( "0:2" instead of "0:02" )

Couldn't change the amount of rounds in the lobby.

What's next?

Next week will be focused on a new mode + bug fixes. Do you like building? 👀