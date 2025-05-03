UPDATE WEEK 1/4!
This week is focused on new maps and trying to patch a few bugs early!
Email any feedback you have / bugs you find at CauldronsRiftGame@gmail.com
Cauldron's Rift 1.1.0A Patch Notes
Weapon Changes
- Added Neosaber
- Saw
| Damage Per Second 5 >>> 1.5
| Knockback Per Second 0.2 >>> 0.1
Map Changes
- Added map "EYE"
- Added map "DEEP"
- Added map "SNAKE"
- Added map "SLOTS"
- Added map "CREVASSE"
UI Changes
- Changed Discord RPC to prepare for future mode additions.
- Added slight dark outline to most UI text.
Animation Preview
- Pine Marten's animations have been redesigned. Each character will receive a animation improvement and those will slowly roll out over time.
Bug Fixes
- Potentially fixed a bug allowing players to still be alive while outside of the arena.
- Pine Marten's head wouldn't appear 99.99999% of the time.
- Time bomb wouldn't kill players on explosion.
- Time bomb displayed seconds in integers of 1. ( "0:2" instead of "0:02" )
- Couldn't change the amount of rounds in the lobby.
What's next?
Next week will be focused on a new mode + bug fixes. Do you like building? 👀
Changed files in this update