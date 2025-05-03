We’ve encountered some scaling issues on larger monitors, so I’ve been working to make the UI behave more consistently. While there may still be a few hiccups, this update should be an improvement. Let me know if you notice anything!
UI Update May 31
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Depot 3485001
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3485002
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update