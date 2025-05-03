 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18334056
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve encountered some scaling issues on larger monitors, so I’ve been working to make the UI behave more consistently. While there may still be a few hiccups, this update should be an improvement. Let me know if you notice anything!

Changed files in this update

