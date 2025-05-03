- Fixed menu navigation bugs (for when navigating with gamepad)
- More SFX (disc flight, disc skip, Kassidy character)
- Set up Disc Statistics panel (In Information panel) that explains what the disc numbers mean
Menu Nav Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3461571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update