 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18334038 Edited 3 May 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed menu navigation bugs (for when navigating with gamepad)
  • More SFX (disc flight, disc skip, Kassidy character)
  • Set up Disc Statistics panel (In Information panel) that explains what the disc numbers mean

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3461571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link