Update 0.5
Hey everyone! I'm back with a fresh coat of paint.
While I've been away studying, I found some spare moments to revisit Craft & Conquer. I've been working on reimagining the game—shifting it more toward an idle game experience than before.
My goal this time around is to make the base game rock-solid, with no major issues like lost saves or random mishaps. It should be a stable, polished foundation for everything that comes next. I hope xD I will be working on New Updates more often from now on! Get excited!
*Please Report Any Bugs <3
I wont tell you what's new or Changed here! Just try it out as a whole new thing :)
Plans For the Upcoming Patch.
- First Thing I want to Work on is Expanding RPG! (Items, Zones, Bonuses & Item Crafting/Upgrading System)
- Item Set Bonuses (or something similar).
- New Dungeons
- More Art Updates.
Changed files in this update