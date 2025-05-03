 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18333869
Update 0.5

Hey everyone! I'm back with a fresh coat of paint.

While I've been away studying, I found some spare moments to revisit Craft & Conquer. I've been working on reimagining the game—shifting it more toward an idle game experience than before.

My goal this time around is to make the base game rock-solid, with no major issues like lost saves or random mishaps. It should be a stable, polished foundation for everything that comes next. I hope xD I will be working on New Updates more often from now on! Get excited!

*Please Report Any Bugs <3

I wont tell you what's new or Changed here! Just try it out as a whole new thing :)

Plans For the Upcoming Patch.

  • First Thing I want to Work on is Expanding RPG! (Items, Zones, Bonuses & Item Crafting/Upgrading System)
  • Item Set Bonuses (or something similar).
  • New Dungeons
  • More Art Updates.

