3 May 2025 Build 18333817 Edited 3 May 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

There's now a beta branch available if you would like to give it a try, it includes the following changes:

Main Client

  • Cleaned up a small memory leak

Protector II

  • Now correctly unlocks the last level

  • Now allows switching to hardcore mode as it should

Cardian

  • Fixed card display when revealing in the booster shop


My Pet Protector

  • Fixed minor display issues during certain work sequences

Achievements!

Achievements are now enabled.
Because of the method of wrapping the flash games, it's a slightly awkward system, you may find that achievements don't award at the right times sometimes. They'll likely award when you return to the main screen, the menu, or flip between screens. This is a result of the nature of the flash games and their achievement trackers
I've enabled only a few for now; there will be more to come soon. It's a long process to add them for each game.

Because of the method of handling achievements I'm cautious that it could cause issues, so I would really appreciate it if you could give it a try and let me know if it works for you in the comments. If there's no issues in the next couple of days I'll push it live.

Depot 2957891
