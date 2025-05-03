just some quick fixes to feedback.,,

x npc level is communicated with color via last attacker, red +3, yellow +1-2, white even, blue -1, light blue -2, green -3

.... some folks encountered very hard npcs when they were still level 1.... and thought that was the game... i dont think they read the quest line, anyway, to better communicate the difference in levels i am going oldschool mmo...

x spawns only reset on death now

i think i purposely make the dragon not respawn even after death. because people don't enjoy that fight very much.

x contact bats are annoying. bite only happens if you activate its mouth. was whole body.

x off screen projectiles despawn, sometimes can still hit things if theyre moving quite fast out of the frame..

x makes kill counter work in pause screen

actually, i think i'm going to take a pass at making most fights more enjoyable.... these type of tasks take much longer than like the stuff above which are not open ended.

anyway, having spawns cooldown every 2 mins just confused the crap out of everyone. the expectation was to stay dead til the main character respawned, then all resets... okay its much safer to meet expectations, so there you have it...

i like the idea of timers still. maybe in special cases, a named or some kind of event triggers a timer spawn... i dont know, the idea exists. just has been stepped away from now.

just trying to gain another yard and move the chains forward...

some more good suggestions going in soon.