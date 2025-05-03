 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18333607 Edited 3 May 2025 – 19:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
A new update has just been released with the following changes:

Main Client

  • Cleaned up a small memory leak

Protector II

  • Now correctly unlocks the last level

  • Now allows switching to hardcore mode as it should

Cardian

  • Fixed card display when revealing in the booster shop


My Pet Protector

  • Fixed minor display issues during certain work sequences

Achievements!

Achievements are now enabled.
Because of the method of wrapping the flash games, it's a slightly awkward system, you may find that achievements don't award at the right times sometimes
They'll likely award when you return to the main screen, the men,u or flip between screens. This is a result of the nature of the flash games and their achievement trackers
I've enabled only a few for now; there will be more to come soon. It's a long process to add them for each game.

Changed files in this update

