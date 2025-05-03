A new update has just been released with the following changes:

Main Client

Cleaned up a small memory leak

Protector II

Now correctly unlocks the last level

Now allows switching to hardcore mode as it should

Cardian

Fixed card display when revealing in the booster shop



My Pet Protector

Fixed minor display issues during certain work sequences

Achievements!

Achievements are now enabled.

Because of the method of wrapping the flash games, it's a slightly awkward system, you may find that achievements don't award at the right times sometimes

They'll likely award when you return to the main screen, the men,u or flip between screens. This is a result of the nature of the flash games and their achievement trackers

I've enabled only a few for now; there will be more to come soon. It's a long process to add them for each game.