Hey Soldiers!

As you may know we started testing Casual Lobbies today (meaning Lobbies have a mix of Players and Bots)

The main reason that we implemented these was to give new Players a less frustrating and more welcoming experience.

Previously new players were put in the same Lobby as super experienced players which often lead to new players quitting the game before giving it a "proper chance".

The reason we added a Level Cap to the Casual Lobbies was to prevent this case, but as you may experienced that lead to long queue times for Players that didn't have the option to queue into Casual Lobbies.

Some people mentioned that we should rather have SBMM System to reduce the mentioned problem, but even that would leave lots of players with a bad experience.

So, the idea was to have Bots in the Casual Lobbies, so everyone has a chance to experience the Game, make eliminations and learn the game mechanics.

And even though there are bots in the Lobby, players will still face each other off in the final circles in real encounters.

We will definitely have to test out a lot to find a good balance. ⚖️

For now, we will remove the Level Cap from Casual Lobbies, so even if new players get queued with really experienced Players, they can still get eliminations, loot and have fun 🔓

Thank you for all the valuable feedback and hopefully we will find a balanced way of Matchmaking in the future! ♥️