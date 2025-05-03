Hello folks,

Just a small patch with hotfixes. I'll probably push out many more of these as players come in and discover new bugs. Let's squash them all!

Changelog

fixed a crash caused by a summoned brawler (which was resurrected by an enemy necromancer) attacking an enemy. Thank you Tato and CageTheGnome for the report!

fixed some more potential bugs around summoned brawlers.

fixed potential crashes around summoned zealots and wizards when resurrected by necromancers.

improved crash errors, which should make them easier to track down by me.

Make sure to send any crashes or bugs to my email (nikaoto at gmail dot com) or on Discord.

Also...

I'm looking at everyone's feedback and reviews and I take all of them into consideration. I want Glass Cannon to be a challenging game, but not too difficult. I've gotten some feedback that the game may be a bit too hard, so if enough people think it's too frustrating in that regard, I'd be willing to bend the balancing so the game can be as engaging as possible. So, leave your feedback in our Discord, my email or in the reviews and I'll definitely read them all.

Cheers!