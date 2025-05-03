General improvements:
-
Added new and improved UI icons.
-
Added new and improved cleaning brush model.
-
Picking up cleaned artifact from cleaning station no longer consumes 1 stamina.
Mining / Smithing improvements:
-
Reduced mining time from 5s to 2s.
-
Increased chance of spawning void steel ores.
-
Added more mining rocks.
-
Added option to sell leftover ore and ingot in the smithing menu.
-
Added 3 smithing related achievements.
Bug fixes:
-
Fixed game executable title and name.
-
Fixed museum not saving if closing menu with esc.
-
Fixed typo in museum objective text.
Changed files in this update