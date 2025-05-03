 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18333304
General improvements:

  • Added new and improved UI icons.

  • Added new and improved cleaning brush model.

  • Picking up cleaned artifact from cleaning station no longer consumes 1 stamina.

Mining / Smithing improvements:

  • Reduced mining time from 5s to 2s.

  • Increased chance of spawning void steel ores.

  • Added more mining rocks.

  • Added option to sell leftover ore and ingot in the smithing menu.

  • Added 3 smithing related achievements.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed game executable title and name.

  • Fixed museum not saving if closing menu with esc.

  • Fixed typo in museum objective text.

Windows 64-bit Depot 3568151
