Hey everyone!

Cloud saves are now officially supported for Those Who Rule!

Changelog

QoL : Cloud saves will now sync when you open or close the game.

QoL : Added "(still needs to do damage)" to Elias' personal ability description for better clarity.

Fix : Brutal achievement no longer accomplished on cutscene battles.

Fix : Fixed issue with "Skill Issue" achievement triggering on enemies that couldn't counter attack.

Fix: Making edits to some newly joined units wouldn't persist into battle preparation if you didn't save in base.

I tried a couple of implementations, but I ultimately went with Steam's "auto-sync" cloud saves. How it works is very simple:

When you close the game , it will push all save files up to the cloud if they are newer/more recently edited than what's on the cloud.

When you open the game , it will pull all save files from the cloud, overwriting any local files that are out of date with what's in the cloud.

NOTE: If you have save files in the same slot over multiple systems, Steam will only store 1 of each save slot. If you don't want them to override each other (whichever is the latest), you will need to disable Cloud Saves.

By default it is enabled for everyone. Here is a great resource from Steam if you have any questions, as well as how to disable it if it's not a feature you need: https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/68D2-35AB-09A9-7678

Your save files will still be in the same location locally. If you ever want to pull down your cloud saves you can do so here: https://store.steampowered.com/account/remotestorage

Hope this allows more enjoyment of the game for those of you who switch between computers or Steam Deck! Let me know how it is working for you.

Best,

Eldin T.