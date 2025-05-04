Downware has successfully passed our compatibility tests and is now Steam Deck Compatible. You can now enjoy your Downware experience on the go, directly on your Steam Deck!
Key Compatibility Highlights
Controls
– Fully remapped interface for the gamepad
Performance
– Stable 90 FPS at 720p on Steam Deck
– Graphics options optimized for battery life
– Added Vulkan API
Display & HUD
– Text size and readability adjusted for the 7″ screen
Steam Deck Features
– Quick-action shortcut support
– Steam Overlay open with no performance impact
– Cloud save support
*We are waiting for Steam verification
Changed files in this update