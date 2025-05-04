 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 May 2025 Build 18333259 Edited 4 May 2025 – 05:13:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Downware has successfully passed our compatibility tests and is now Steam Deck Compatible. You can now enjoy your Downware experience on the go, directly on your Steam Deck!

Key Compatibility Highlights

Controls

– Fully remapped interface for the gamepad

Performance

– Stable 90 FPS at 720p on Steam Deck
– Graphics options optimized for battery life
– Added Vulkan API

Display & HUD

– Text size and readability adjusted for the 7″ screen

Steam Deck Features

– Quick-action shortcut support
– Steam Overlay open with no performance impact
– Cloud save support

*We are waiting for Steam verification

Changed files in this update

Depot 2946601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link