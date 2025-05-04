Downware has successfully passed our compatibility tests and is now Steam Deck Compatible. You can now enjoy your Downware experience on the go, directly on your Steam Deck!

Key Compatibility Highlights

Controls

– Fully remapped interface for the gamepad

Performance

– Stable 90 FPS at 720p on Steam Deck

– Graphics options optimized for battery life

– Added Vulkan API

Display & HUD

– Text size and readability adjusted for the 7″ screen

Steam Deck Features

– Quick-action shortcut support

– Steam Overlay open with no performance impact

– Cloud save support

*We are waiting for Steam verification