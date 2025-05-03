Marine Survey
-
This game and The Sub now tell you the game is not paused on options menu
-
Now has the custom option to toggle the tense last minute
-
Custom options fixed after finishing a game
-
Craig will attack when spawned on screen
-
Kelp Forest Craig has been replaced
-
After losing to Too Many Anomalies, you get feedback telling you what was missed
Vortex Voyage
-
Instructions tell you about scrolling to zoom now
-
Watarcash output increased
-
Purple powerup’s missiles now turn faster and deal way more damage
Flow Connections
-
Perfect reward cash nerf
-
You no longer get a perfect reward after using a hint
-
New total perfects stat
-
New fanfare when you complete a board (It will pause the time while doing the fanfare)
-
New splitting feature
