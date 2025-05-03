 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18333192
Update notes via Steam Community

Marine Survey

  • This game and The Sub now tell you the game is not paused on options menu

  • Now has the custom option to toggle the tense last minute

  • Custom options fixed after finishing a game

  • Craig will attack when spawned on screen

  • Kelp Forest Craig has been replaced

  • After losing to Too Many Anomalies, you get feedback telling you what was missed

Vortex Voyage

  • Instructions tell you about scrolling to zoom now

  • Watarcash output increased

  • Purple powerup’s missiles now turn faster and deal way more damage

Flow Connections

  • Perfect reward cash nerf

  • You no longer get a perfect reward after using a hint

  • New total perfects stat

  • New fanfare when you complete a board (It will pause the time while doing the fanfare)

  • New splitting feature

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2339951
  • Loading history…
