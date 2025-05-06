 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18333180 Edited 6 May 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌟 You asked, we listened: Easier Rare Waifus! 🌟

Your wishes have been granted—this update is all about getting those elusive rare Waifus into your collection!

  • 🥚 Supercharged Eggs: Crafted Eggs now have significantly boosted drop rates for 4 and 5-star Waifus.

  • ⬆️ Level Up Luck: Increased bonus from Account Level progression—higher levels now mean an even better chance for those dreamy high-tier pulls.

  • 👆 Click More, Wait Less: Each click now reduces the cooldown timer even more—tap your way to new Waifus faster!

  • 🍬 Candies Buffed: Candies now reduce timer by 20 minutes instead of 10. Sweet treats indeed!

  • 🖥️ Enhanced Idle Performance: Minimizing the game uses far fewer resources—perfect for efficient, hassle-free idling.

  • 🐞 Bug Fix: Fixed the pesky scrolling bug in the crafting menu.

We heard your feedback loud and clear—happy clicking, anon! ❤️

