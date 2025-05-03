 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18333142 Edited 3 May 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
BUG FIXES
  • Loading from a save now properly restores the correct number of resources
QOL IMPROVEMENTS

  • Added hotkeys in NAV mode:

    • Select structure menus with the indicated key (e.g., ‘P’ for Power).

    • 1-9 selects the structures within a category, in order.

    • ‘R’, while hovering over a structure, will instantly recycle it.

    • ‘Spacebar’ while hovering a structure will toggle that structure’s power state (On/Off)

  • Added ‘Recycle All’ button to NAV interface.

  • The menu for a selected structure now shows the resources that will be recovered from recycling

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3064891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link