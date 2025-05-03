BUG FIXES
- Loading from a save now properly restores the correct number of resources
QOL IMPROVEMENTS
-
Added hotkeys in NAV mode:
-
Select structure menus with the indicated key (e.g., ‘P’ for Power).
-
1-9 selects the structures within a category, in order.
-
‘R’, while hovering over a structure, will instantly recycle it.
-
‘Spacebar’ while hovering a structure will toggle that structure’s power state (On/Off)
-
-
Added ‘Recycle All’ button to NAV interface.
-
The menu for a selected structure now shows the resources that will be recovered from recycling
Changed files in this update