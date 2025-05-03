 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18333139 Edited 3 May 2025 – 17:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where achievements didn't unlock properly when getting full standing with some factions (most notably Cooks). If you should have recieved the achievement but didn't, you will get it when you start the game with v 1.0.21 or later.

  • Achievements should now pop up right away, not just when you quit the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1428091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link