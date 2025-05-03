-
Fixed an issue where achievements didn't unlock properly when getting full standing with some factions (most notably Cooks). If you should have recieved the achievement but didn't, you will get it when you start the game with v 1.0.21 or later.
Achievements should now pop up right away, not just when you quit the game.
