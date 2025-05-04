Bug Fix: Stun tags did not work on multi-hit cards

Bug Fix: Dual-wield card [Adaptability] did not generate cards

Bug Fix: Treasure chests or inscription event sometimes caused the game to freeze (Although some helpful players provided the save files, after repeated testing by the development team and other players, we were unable to reproduce the bug. Our solution was to rework these two systems. If the bug persists, please let us know.)

Bug Fix: Assassination cane battle skill could not interrupt the queue

Bug Fix: Weather battlefield effects sometimes did not match the actual scene

Bug Fix: Certain internal test saves could not unlock new characters in the official branch due to outdated save issues

Bug Fix: Fixed English text issues for certain tags