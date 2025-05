Fixed the Stalker AI either not moving or not attacking. They SHOULD work properly now.

Fixed the Health bar not showing up and the damage from the attack not being applied properly.

Fixed the Health value resetting upon level change, save, and reload.

Added a recharge delay to the Flashlight to avoid bypassing its charge state, which should reduce its abuse.

Added a better Indicator to find the entrance to the City Memory.

Fixed a few out of place meshes.