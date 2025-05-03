Hello! Thank you so much for the warm reception of the game and for sharing your feedback and suggestions.
We've released our first update, which fixes a critical bug and introduces several quality of life improvements:
-
Fixed an issue with loading certain save files
-
Added autosave at the end of each game day
-
Added ability to remove price tags from empty shelves
-
Normalized volume levels across all music tracks
-
Fixed automatic music playback on first game launch
-
Resolved an issue with entering prices after changing language settings during gameplay
Thank you for your support and feedback! Please continue sharing your thoughts - it helps us make the game better.
Changed files in this update