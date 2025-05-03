 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18333022 Edited 3 May 2025 – 17:32:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Thank you so much for the warm reception of the game and for sharing your feedback and suggestions.

We've released our first update, which fixes a critical bug and introduces several quality of life improvements:

  • Fixed an issue with loading certain save files

  • Added autosave at the end of each game day

  • Added ability to remove price tags from empty shelves

  • Normalized volume levels across all music tracks

  • Fixed automatic music playback on first game launch

  • Resolved an issue with entering prices after changing language settings during gameplay

Thank you for your support and feedback! Please continue sharing your thoughts - it helps us make the game better.

