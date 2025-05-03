Hello! Thank you so much for the warm reception of the game and for sharing your feedback and suggestions.

We've released our first update, which fixes a critical bug and introduces several quality of life improvements:

Fixed an issue with loading certain save files

Added autosave at the end of each game day

Added ability to remove price tags from empty shelves

Normalized volume levels across all music tracks

Fixed automatic music playback on first game launch

Resolved an issue with entering prices after changing language settings during gameplay

Thank you for your support and feedback! Please continue sharing your thoughts - it helps us make the game better.