Here are the release notes!
Updates:
-
Added opening credits animation with placeholder music and environments
-
Overall visual improvements: fog, realtime AO
-
Pro versions of several songs
-
Added lapel flashlight to May
-
Changed meeting G Clock to be spookier
-
Changed Wilbur’s homeless behavior to be spookier
-
Pastrami requests awning before she’ll come out during the day
-
Added “statue” to repaired fountain
-
Big change to Bea Miner model
-
Various improvements to other characters
-
New generic idle animation
-
Added “furniture corners” to houses; currently G Clock is the only resident who has one
-
Cleanup of a few building and house models
-
Added Oak house
-
Operating table model
-
Implemented Scary / Friendly auras on unknown residents
-
Removed rapport system
-
Prevented May from fast forwarding on benches when it’s too late at night
-
Made it easier to get corncobs
-
Added more “Tater taunt” events
-
Renamed “Cath” to “Kath”
-
Added basement to mansion with workbench and mush room
-
Changed mansion record player to tape player
-
Improved mansion clock puzzle
-
Added pipe-apple tree to mansion garden to make it easier to get pipes late game
-
Lots of code improvements
Known Issues:
- The event of Granny unboxing the Sweater Press sometimes happens again after the game is loaded. I know what's doing this, but the fix is tricky. So I left it in for now since it's not a big deal.
As always, please post any bugs you find to the community forums!
Changed files in this update