4 May 2025 Build 18333004 Edited 4 May 2025 – 01:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue that some data in the settlement interface was abnormal
  2. Fixed the problem that some hotkeys in the character selection interface corresponded incorrectly
  3. Fixed the problem that the game settings were abnormal when entering the settings
  4. Fixed the problem that the audio settings are invalid for some audios
  5. Temporarily remove Juce and use the original Unity Audio, and temporarily remove the DSP setting
  6. Added the announcemnt function in the main interface, and the hotkeys are the same as the pop-up window
  7. Modified the mechanism of candy looting: now, when the number of candies is higher than 10000/15000/20000/30000/50000, the number of candies dropped through gameplay is reduced by 25%/36%/50%/67%/88%

