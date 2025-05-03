Hi everybody, this is everything new with this small update.

New Weapon added: The Crossbow 🏹

Find the crossbow hidden in the junkyard and grab it for your defense.

No more risking your life to hit zombies with melees, shoot them safely from a far distance with your arrows!

New items:

Arrows: With the crossbow obviously comes arrows! Find arrows in abandoned houses and chests and use them with your crossbow. If you don’t find them, craft them in the build panel!

Bottle of disinfectant.

Sterilized bandages: use them to heal yourself.

General Fixes: