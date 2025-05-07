 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18332878 Edited 7 May 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that prevented online play in certain user environments (environments where an error occurs when receiving packets larger than 1472 bytes).

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2644471
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2644472
  • Loading history…
