Long Barrow

Four to be laid to rest. Take them to the long barrow and find a spot inside for each one. Get it done quick before the sun goes down, the dead don’t like to be disturbed at night. And be wary of speaking to the dead, they may answer you back.

Playtime - 15 Minutes | Endings - 1 | Collectables - 1

First Person - Dialogue - Comedy

Improvements and Fixes

The Mall

opening staff only room before talking to The Owner skips first visit dialogue

outside houses now have numbers

Out Of Gas

Replaced street light with new version

Shortened time for endings Forest and Backwards

Nightmare

Can no longer interact with mirrors after first interaction

Doors in last section no longer make sound

Door frames in last section no longer have default walk sound play

The Mine

Developer commentary "Mining System" added missing audio and subtitles

Developer Commentary no longer covered by UI

Can now interact with objects without swinging pickaxe

M.A.D

Segment displays now use nearest neighbour texture filtering

No longer possible to select same target multiple times

Invalid Target Selection now only appears after selecting three targets or hitting backspace on the third target

Added abort launch button and removed switching off console

Mute alarm now lowers the volume instead of muting

Updated developer commentary on "Refuse Launch" to reflect update

Changed description text for difficulty to be more informative

Warehouse 14

Replaced old utility poles with new physics based ones

Santa's Workshop

Doors swapped to better version

Now has a collectable

Cartridge Menu improved background scene

endless mode is now endless

When endless mode enabled other options disabled

Eternal Storage

Furnace will still play sounds when player not present

Developer Commentary

Now pauses when game paused

Now has floating text to show name and number of the commentary and shows if played

Cheat System

Added missing cheat options for Resolve Your Fate

New cheat options

Cheat Menu can now adjust player scale

Cheat menu style better matches rest of game

Misc

New method for billboards, Improved lighting and works better

Cartridge Guides now available through In-game pause menu

Cartridge Guides improved with added information

Gallery UI improved and cartridge names added to full screen view

Main Menu Mall now fits the main game and updates to reflect main game

Player now holds all lights in left hand

In-game Pause Menu now shows cartridge progression percentage

Focusing light now changes how far light reaches

Dialogue speed now faster