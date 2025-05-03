Long Barrow
Four to be laid to rest. Take them to the long barrow and find a spot inside for each one. Get it done quick before the sun goes down, the dead don’t like to be disturbed at night. And be wary of speaking to the dead, they may answer you back.
Playtime - 15 Minutes | Endings - 1 | Collectables - 1
First Person - Dialogue - Comedy
Improvements and Fixes
The Mall
opening staff only room before talking to The Owner skips first visit dialogue
outside houses now have numbers
Out Of Gas
Replaced street light with new version
Shortened time for endings Forest and Backwards
Nightmare
Can no longer interact with mirrors after first interaction
Doors in last section no longer make sound
Door frames in last section no longer have default walk sound play
The Mine
Developer commentary "Mining System" added missing audio and subtitles
Developer Commentary no longer covered by UI
Can now interact with objects without swinging pickaxe
M.A.D
Segment displays now use nearest neighbour texture filtering
No longer possible to select same target multiple times
Invalid Target Selection now only appears after selecting three targets or hitting backspace on the third target
Added abort launch button and removed switching off console
Mute alarm now lowers the volume instead of muting
Updated developer commentary on "Refuse Launch" to reflect update
Changed description text for difficulty to be more informative
Warehouse 14
Replaced old utility poles with new physics based ones
Santa's Workshop
Doors swapped to better version
Now has a collectable
Cartridge Menu improved background scene
endless mode is now endless
When endless mode enabled other options disabled
Eternal Storage
Furnace will still play sounds when player not present
Developer Commentary
Now pauses when game paused
Now has floating text to show name and number of the commentary and shows if played
Cheat System
Added missing cheat options for Resolve Your Fate
New cheat options
Cheat Menu can now adjust player scale
Cheat menu style better matches rest of game
Misc
New method for billboards, Improved lighting and works better
Cartridge Guides now available through In-game pause menu
Cartridge Guides improved with added information
Gallery UI improved and cartridge names added to full screen view
Main Menu Mall now fits the main game and updates to reflect main game
Player now holds all lights in left hand
In-game Pause Menu now shows cartridge progression percentage
Focusing light now changes how far light reaches
Dialogue speed now faster
