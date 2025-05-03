 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18332741 Edited 3 May 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone,

We’ve made some updates to enhance your gameplay experience:

  1. Achievements have been made easier to unlock, and overall game performance has been optimized.

