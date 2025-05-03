Hello! Here's some bugfixes for the update from yesterday.
Dating
- Fixed some Nile Voice Lines being misarranged
Nightclub
- Fixed Hypnotized Eyes sometimes not being active (for real this time)
Security Office
-
Fixed Maddie never appearing on the left door
-
Fixed Coins not spawning
-
Fixed blackscreen after losing
-
Fixed Level BGM continuing to play whilst in a Death Taunt
We're also aware of some issues with Vulkan builds not working correctly and Character lighting in the Gallery being a bit messed up.
We should have an update for these out soon :)
Changed files in this update