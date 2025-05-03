 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18332734 Edited 3 May 2025 – 15:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Here's some bugfixes for the update from yesterday.

Dating

  • Fixed some Nile Voice Lines being misarranged

Nightclub

  • Fixed Hypnotized Eyes sometimes not being active (for real this time)

Security Office

  • Fixed Maddie never appearing on the left door

  • Fixed Coins not spawning

  • Fixed blackscreen after losing

  • Fixed Level BGM continuing to play whilst in a Death Taunt

We're also aware of some issues with Vulkan builds not working correctly and Character lighting in the Gallery being a bit messed up.
We should have an update for these out soon :)

