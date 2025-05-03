Hello! Here's some bugfixes for the update from yesterday.

Dating

Fixed some Nile Voice Lines being misarranged

Nightclub

Fixed Hypnotized Eyes sometimes not being active (for real this time)

Security Office

Fixed Maddie never appearing on the left door

Fixed Coins not spawning

Fixed blackscreen after losing

Fixed Level BGM continuing to play whilst in a Death Taunt

We're also aware of some issues with Vulkan builds not working correctly and Character lighting in the Gallery being a bit messed up.

We should have an update for these out soon :)