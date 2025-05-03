 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18332725 Edited 3 May 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Optimized unloading of unused resources during loading.
2.Fixed an issue where players couldn't pick up items beneath objects after breaking them with the knife.
3.Adjusted collision boxes in Unknow Place certain rooms.
4.Improved puzzle hints for better clarity.
5.Fixed an issue where items couldn't be properly retrieved from "eerie holes."
6.Resolved a bug where spamming text could freeze dialogue boxes.

