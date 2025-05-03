1.Optimized unloading of unused resources during loading.
2.Fixed an issue where players couldn't pick up items beneath objects after breaking them with the knife.
3.Adjusted collision boxes in Unknow Place certain rooms.
4.Improved puzzle hints for better clarity.
5.Fixed an issue where items couldn't be properly retrieved from "eerie holes."
6.Resolved a bug where spamming text could freeze dialogue boxes.
2025/5/3 Patch Update
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Optimized unloading of unused resources during loading.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update