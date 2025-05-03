727: Release Version 1.2.55

May 3, 2025 11:51 AM EST

• Completed season 3 mythical helmets.

• Completed season 3 mythical chest armor.

• Unlocked a new mythical shield item.

• Implemented an improved player count mechanism.

• Added timestamp to legendary and rune drops.

• The utility of items that have "random resist" have been improved since they will no longer assign random resist values to the same resist key twice. In the past this was intended behavior and was simply considered unfortunate, but now it will omit existing resist keys on the rolling item. This makes drops for "random resist" items more valuable.

• Updated Death Strike's tooltip description to be more accurate. Previously, it indicated a 5% health absorb, but that value is dynamic, not fixed. A dynamic line within the tooltip now displays the true value.

• Items that can randomly roll multiple reduce resist properties now check for existing reduce resist properties. This will prevent rolling the same property twice and "losing" a property.