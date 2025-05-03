- Fixed the bug that the protagonist's speed is abnormal when the screen is stuck.
- Extended the width of the appearance details display box to make some localized languages display better.
- Increased the number of upgrade tabs that can be displayed per line in the skill upgrade interface.
- Reduced the font size of the initial skill title.
- Canceled the title display of the skill card in the field.
- Reduced the number of monsters in Yangtian.
- Fixed some translation issues.
- Fixed the bug that the character speed is abnormal when NVIDIA sets the image to performance instead of quality.
May 4th Update Notes
