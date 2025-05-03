 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18332668 Edited 3 May 2025 – 15:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
  1. Fixed the bug that the protagonist's speed is abnormal when the screen is stuck.
  2. Extended the width of the appearance details display box to make some localized languages ​​display better.
  3. Increased the number of upgrade tabs that can be displayed per line in the skill upgrade interface.
  4. Reduced the font size of the initial skill title.
  5. Canceled the title display of the skill card in the field.
  6. Reduced the number of monsters in Yangtian.
  7. Fixed some translation issues.
  8. Fixed the bug that the character speed is abnormal when NVIDIA sets the image to performance instead of quality.

